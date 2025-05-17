Ethiopian Tech Expo 2025 Kicks Off to Fast-track Tech-driven Development
Source: Xinhua| 2025-05-17 19:22:30|Editor: huaxia
ADDIS ABABA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia has made a major stride in building a relatively robust, secure and inclusive digital ecosystem, with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions transforming payment systems across the country, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie has said.
Atske Selassie made the remarks while attending the opening ceremony of the Ethiopian Tech Expo 2025 on Friday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, which brings together global industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and investors.
He said Ethiopia is fast-tracking its AI ecosystem to help address local challenges and strengthen initiatives such as AI-assisted agricultural tools and healthcare diagnostic devices to support food security and improve medical services.
Digital payment systems such as TeleBirr have markedly improved access to financial services, particularly in rural areas, enhancing financial inclusion and broader economic participation, he said.
Acknowledging the encouraging achievements in the digital transformation of Ethiopia, the president pointed out that the government is scaling up cybersecurity programs to nurture homegrown experts and prepare a new generation of defenders of the digital realm.
Atske Selassie further stressed that Ethiopia is committed to playing a meaningful role in Africa's technological progress, given its strategic location, young workforce and growing digital infrastructure.
Under the Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy, the Ethiopian government has prioritized equipping young people with cutting-edge skills in coding, AI, cybersecurity and data science.
The three-day expo, which runs until Sunday, showcases Ethiopia's tech-driven transformation and highlights strides in AI, cybersecurity, smart city development and technology innovation, among others.
No comments:
Post a Comment