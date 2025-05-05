Hamas Rejects Another Futile Israeli Proposal on Gaza War: Source
By Al Mayadeen English
5 May 2025 21:45
Hamas rejects the latest "Israeli" proposal via mediators, insisting on a full ceasefire as a condition for any agreement, while criticizing US failure to pressure "Israel".
A senior Palestinian resistance official told Al Mayadeen on Monday evening that Hamas has officially responded to the latest "Israeli" proposal through mediators, firmly rejecting its terms.
According to the official, Hamas, on behalf of itself and the wider resistance, rejected the paper as it fails to include a clear and binding commitment to ending the ongoing Gaza aggression.
Hamas: 'Israel' unserious about talks
In its response, Hamas stated that the continued killing, massacres, starvation, and systematic destruction, along with repeated forced displacement of Palestinians, underscore "Israel’s" lack of seriousness in pursuing negotiations.
The movement further stressed that ongoing military pressure and starvation tactics will not force Hamas or the resistance to back down from their demand for a complete cessation of hostilities.
US inability to deliver aid signals limitations
Hamas also noted that the United States’ failure to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza reflects Washington’s inability to exert effective pressure on "Israel" to engage in serious negotiations.
The resistance official revealed to Al Mayadeen that Hamas is currently facing “intense and mounting pressure" to accept the Israeli offer, adding that the US side insists “there is no alternative proposal on the table."
Hamas outlines Gaza truce
Hamas presented on April 17 a “clear and responsible vision,” based on a comprehensive and balanced agreement, but the Israeli government rejected it, Abdel Rahman Shadid, a senior official in the movement, revealed Friday.
The proposed agreement includes a permanent cessation of aggression against Gaza, the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Strip, the lifting of the blockade, the entry of humanitarian aid and relief, and reconstruction efforts, Shadid explained during a press conference on Friday.
The proposal also includes a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal that would lead to the release of all Israeli captives in a single batch, in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners and detainees.
Additionally, it calls for a long-term ceasefire lasting five years, guaranteed by regional and international parties, and the formation of an independent committee to manage the Gaza Strip.
