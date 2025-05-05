Israeli Warplanes Strike Yemen's Al Hodeidah in Coordination with US
By Al Mayadeen English
5 May 2025 21:43
The attack follows earlier reports that a projectile fired from Yemeni territory struck "Israel's" main airport, causing many international airlines to halt trips
"Israel" has launched multiple airstrikes on the western Yemeni port city of Al Hodeidah, Yemen's Al Masirah reports. The broadcaster said both the port and surrounding urban areas were targeted, reporting a total of six strikes conducted by Israeli and US forces.
This follows earlier reports that a projectile fired from Yemeni territory struck "Israel's" main airport, briefly disrupting operations for about thirty minutes, and causing multiple airliners to halt trips to the occupied territories.
In detail, Major foreign airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, Delta, and Wizz Air, canceled Tel Aviv flights on Sunday following a ballistic missile strike from Yemen that hit near Ben Gurion International Airport.
While no casualties were recorded, the missile reportedly bypassed Israeli and US interception systems, including Arrow and THAAD. Yemen later confirmed responsibility for the strike, as a direct response to Israeli aggression and part of its continued support for Gaza.
A senior Israeli official told Axios: "The attack on Yemen was carried out solely by Israel, in coordination with the United States."
Further information from Channel 12, citing Israeli officials, revealed: "Thirty Israeli fighter jets are participating in the attack on Yemen."
Overview of the Bajil Cement Factory:
The Bajil Cement Factory is located 50 kilometers northeast of the Port of Hodeidah, and 2.5 kilometers southwest of the city of Bajil, at an elevation of 135 meters above sea level.
The first production line was inaugurated in March 1973, with an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons. Later, a new production line with an annual capacity of 220,000 tons was added and inaugurated in 1984.
The factory was further expanded with the establishment of a new production line with a capacity of 750,000 tons per year, utilizing the dry process.
In February 2007, the corporation signed a financing and implementation agreement for the project with the Chinese company CMEC.
Alert in "Israel" Over Fear of Yemeni Retaliation
Israeli Channel 13 reported an Israeli security official saying, "We do not expect our attack on Yemen to stop missile fire against us."
The security official added that "the Air Force is preparing for the continued launch of missiles by Ansar Allah against Israel."
Additionally, Israel Hayom revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Shas leader Aryeh Deri "were present at the command center in the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv during the attack on Yemen."
Earlier today, American and British warplanes carried out seven airstrikes on the Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf Governorate, northeast of Sanaa. American aircraft also launched three airstrikes on the Al-Sawad area in Sanhan District, Sanaa Governorate.
These aggressions come after Yemen targeted Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, and following a series of Yemeni operations on Israeli sites and ships linked to "Israel" in the Red Sea, in support of Gaza.
The aggression aims to deter Sanaa from continuing its operations, but Yemen has affirmed that it will persist until the aggression on Gaza stops.
