'Israel' Bombs Yemen's Sanaa Airport, Other Civilian Infrastructure
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation military renews its aggression on Yemen, targeting Sanaa International Airport and several other locations, including power stations and factories.
The Israeli occupation launched on Tuesday a fresh aggression on Yemen, targeting the north of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, with a series of airstrikes.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent confirmed that Sanaa International Airport was targeted by a series of Israeli airstrikes.
Footage shared on social media platforms showed scenes of Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeting Sanaa International Airport.
First-time evacuation threat
The aggression came shortly after the military issued an evacuation threat for people in the area around the main airport in Yemen's capital Sanaa, a day after "Israel", with US cooperation, bombed the port of Hodeidah after a Yemeni missile landed Sunday near "Israel’s" main Ben Gurion Airport.
"We urge you to immediately evacuate the airport area and warn anyone nearby to do the same and stay away from the area. Failing to evacuate may put you at risk," spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X in Arabic, publishing a map of the area surrounding Sanaa International Airport.
Shortly after the order, the aggression commenced, targeting the airport and several other areas and infrastructure not included in the warning.
Strikes target civilian infrastructure
Our correspondent cited reports of an Israeli attack targeting a cement factory in Amran Governorate.
He also reported an Israeli aggression on the Haziz power station south of Sanaa, a station in Bani al-Harith District, and another in Dhahban north of the Yemeni capital.
The Israeli military launched Monday airstrikes in the vicinity of Yemen's port of Hodeidah, which killed four people and injured 39, according to the Yemeni Health Ministry in Sanaa.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate after a missile launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces landed near Ben Gurion Airport, which led to several carriers canceling their flights to Tel Aviv for several days.
Air blockade announced
On Sunday, the YAF announced the imposition of a comprehensive air blockade on "Israel", emphasizing that the blockade would be enforced through repeated targeting of airports, chiefly Lydd Airport, known in "Israel" as Ben Gurion Airport.
At the time, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned all international airlines, urging them to cancel all flights to Israeli airports in order to ensure the safety of their aircraft and passengers.
On the same day, the Yemeni Armed Forces had targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in rejection of the genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.
According to Saree, the missile successfully struck its target with precision, and both American and Israeli air defense systems failed to intercept it.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces hereby reiterate their warning to all international airlines against continuing their flights to Ben Gurion airport, as it has become unsafe for air traffic," the spokesperson warned.
The attack brought airport operations to a complete halt for over an hour and forced millions of Israeli settlers to take shelter.
A string of airlines, including Lufthansa, Delta, ITA Airways, and Air France, said they had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, some of which had been scheduled for Monday or Tuesday.
No comments:
Post a Comment