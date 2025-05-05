Israeli Airstrikes Target Southern Lebanon, Bekaa Valley, Syria
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli warplanes strike Lebanon’s Shaara Heights and Syria’s Serghaya region, with additional attacks on southern Lebanese towns.
The Israeli Air Force launched a series of airstrikes on Monday evening targeting the Shaara Heights in the eastern mountain range of Lebanon, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent.
The strikes also extended across the border, as Israeli aircraft bombed the outskirts of the Syrian town of Serghaya, which lies opposite Lebanon's eastern mountain range.
The National News Agency reported that Israeli fighter jets were seen flying continuously at low altitude over the Bekaa Valley.
Southern Lebanon targeted again
In the south, Israeli airstrikes targeted the town of Tayr Harfa, hitting four prefabricated structures. Additional airstrikes also struck the town of Srifa, as confirmed by an Al Mayadeen correspondent.
These attacks are part of ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon and follow a pattern of repeated aggression on both civilian and border areas.
Just days earlier, a Lebanese citizen was martyred and two Syrian nationals were wounded in a previous Israeli airstrike that targeted a pickup truck traveling between the towns of Meiss El Jabal and Blida in southern Lebanon.
Drone strikes hit southern Lebanon
Southern Lebanon came under intensified Israeli drone attacks on Saturday, with strikes reported in multiple towns and growing concerns over the targeting of civilians, medics, and environmental activists.
According to Al Mayadeen correspondents, Israeli drones launched airstrikes on the towns of Qabrikha, Toulouseh, and the outskirts of Khartoum in the Saida district. A separate strike involved the drone dropping of grenades near the town of Marjeyoun.
In addition, an Israeli drone reportedly used loudspeakers to threaten Lebanese farmers working in the plains of Majidiya and Wadi Khansa, ordering them to leave the area.
Mounting ceasefire violations
Since the ceasefire in South Lebanon took effect on November 27, 2025, Israeli forces have violated Lebanese sovereignty over 3,000 times, according to various local monitoring sources.
These breaches include approximately 1,500 ground incursions, 1,435 aerial violations, and 73 maritime infractions. The ongoing Israeli attacks and violations have resulted in the martyrdom of 149 people and left 346 others injured, further escalating tensions in the region and drawing condemnation from Lebanese officials who view the repeated attacks as a blatant breach of international law and Lebanese territorial integrity.
