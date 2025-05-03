MFA Says Zelensky’s Truce Refusal Poses Direct Threat to Visiting Leaders
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelensky's comments further expose the neo-Nazi nature of the Kiev regime, "which has become a terrorist cell"
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's statements refusing a truce during the days of celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory are a direct threat to the leaders of foreign states who will come to Moscow for the parade, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.
She emphasized that Zelensky "unambiguously threatened world leaders." "After every terrorist attack on Russia's territory, the Kiev regime, its security services, and Zelensky personally boast that this is their doing, that this will continue. Therefore, the phrase that he 'does not guarantee security on May 9 in Russia' as it is not his area of responsibility is, of course, a direct threat," the diplomat stated.
According to her, Zelensky's comments further expose the neo-Nazi nature of the Kiev regime, "which has become a terrorist cell.".
