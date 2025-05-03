Kiev’s Unreadiness for Victory Day Ceasefire Proves its Neo-Nazi Core — Kremlin
MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Statements by the Kiev regime regarding the proposed truce during the Victory Day celebrations demonstrate the neo-Nazi foundation of the Ukrainian leadership, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.
"The regime’s unwillingness to give a direct response to Russia’s proposal clearly shows that neo-Nazism is the ideological backbone of today’s Kiev authorities," he emphasized.
"Apparently, the victory over Hitler’s Germany, over the brown plague and Nazism, is not a holiday for them," Peskov added.
Peskov also noted that the British authorities’ decision to invite Ukrainian personnel to events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II is blasphemous and deeply disrespectful to the memory of their own ancestors.
"Inviting to Victory Day celebrations those who align themselves with neo-Nazis and glorify them at home is not just disrespect toward British citizens and veterans who sacrificed their lives in World War II, it is blasphemy," Peskov emphasized.
Russia expects concrete actions from Ukraine during ceasefire
Russia expects not ambiguous statements, but definitive actions from Ukraine aimed at de-escalation during the May ceasefire, Peskov said.
"The purpose behind Russia’s Easter ceasefire proposal as well as the latest initiative to declare a three-day truce from May 8 is to test whether Kiev is ready to find ways toward a long-lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov said.
"We, of course, are expecting not vague but conclusive statements, and most importantly — actions aimed at de-escalating the conflict during the holiday period," Peskov emphasized.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a ceasefire from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10) in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. According to the Kremlin, "all military operations will be suspended during this time." Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky rejected this proposal asking for a longer pause on his conditions and he also threatened to attack the Victory Day Parade in Moscow.
Moscow last declared a truce on the Saturday before the Easter. The truce was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21 — a total of 30 hours. While Kiev initially rejected the initiative, it joined in later, but opened sporadic fire nevertheless.
