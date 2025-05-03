Namibia Records over 56,000 Malaria Cases Since December: Health Minister
WINDHOEK, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Namibia has recorded 56,130 malaria cases and 95 deaths since the beginning of the current malaria season in December 2024, Health Minister Esperance Luvindao said.
Addressing the public in Oshakati town in northern Namibia, Luvindao said the outbreak has affected all 10 malaria-endemic regions of the country in the northern and northeastern parts, including Zambezi, Kavango East and West, Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshikoto.
By April 20, at least 5,226 cases required hospitalization, Luvindao said, noting that local transmission accounts for 81 percent of all reported cases.
She said the high burden is due in part to favorable breeding conditions for mosquitoes during the rainy season.
Malaria remains a significant public health challenge in Namibia, the minister said, urging communities to seek prompt medical attention upon noticing symptoms.
The government has implemented several control measures, including indoor residual spraying, larviciding of breeding sites, and distribution of insecticide-treated nets, especially to high-risk groups like cattle herders and those living in unsprayed areas, Luvindao said.
"Community engagement is vital in the fight against malaria. We encourage the public to eliminate stagnant water sources, use mosquito repellents, and sleep under treated nets," she added.
Luvindao called for increased cooperation from development partners, employers, and community leaders to support Namibia's goal of eliminating malaria by 2027.
Malaria transmission in Namibia typically peaks between December and May, coinciding with the country's rainy season.
