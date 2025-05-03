Namibia Confirms Outbreak of African Horse Sickness
Source: Xinhua| 2025-05-03 00:32:15|Editor: huaxia
WINDHOEK, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Namibia's Directorate of Veterinary Services has announced an outbreak of African horse sickness, with 25 confirmed cases in the state veterinary districts of Otjinene, Windhoek, Okahandja, Omaruru, Gobabis, and Mariental.
In a public notice issued Friday, Acting Chief Veterinary Officer Johannes Shoopala said authorities have implemented immediate control measures to prevent the spread of the disease.
The measures include requiring veterinary permits and full vaccination for animals entering or leaving the affected areas, advising owners to vaccinate their animals, quarantining affected areas, recommending night stabling and the use of insect repellents, discouraging horse racing and endurance events, banning imports from infected countries, and reminding the public of existing movement permit requirements.
According to Shoopala, owners of horses are advised that the recommended vaccination period in Namibia is from June 1 to Oct. 31.
African horse sickness is described as a noncontagious viral disease transmitted by midges that affects horses, donkeys, zebras, and other equine species.
Common signs of the disease include fever, difficulty breathing, coughing, sweating, and frothy discharge from the nostrils; the mortality rate can be as high as 70 percent.
No comments:
Post a Comment