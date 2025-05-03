Serbia’s Vucic Remains at Hospital, Details About His Health Said to be Known Soon
Aleksandar Vucic felt a strong pain in his chest during his US visit, Dragan Dincic, a cardiologist who has for years participated in the treatment of the Serbian president, explained to reporters
MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic remains at a military hospital, and the details about his health will be available in the next few days, a source told TASS.
"He is at a military hospital. The details about his condition will be known in the next few days," the source shared.
Earlier, Vucic cut short his visit to the United States amid health issues and returned to Belgrade where he sought medical assistance at the Military Medical Academy (VMA).
Vucic felt a strong pain in his chest during his US visit, Dragan Dincic, a cardiologist who has for years participated in the treatment of the Serbian president, explained to reporters. According to him, while Vucic is expected to leave the VMA soon, "it is not realistic that he will return to regular activities in the next few days."
The Serbian leader earlier shared plans to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, unless "anything happens to him or any threat is posed to Serbia.".
