Ex-Tunisian PM Sentenced to 34 Years in Prison
Former Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Larayedh
Africa News and AP
Former Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Larayedh has been sentenced to 34 years in prison, accused of facilitating jihadist travel to Syria.
A leading figure of the Islamist Ennahda party, Larayedh served as PM from 2013 to 2014. Both he and his party deny any links to terrorism.
The verdict comes amid a sweeping crackdown on opposition voices, lawyers, and media figures under President Kaïs Saïed’s rule.
Critics call it a political purge since Saïed took full control in 2021, claiming it’s a move to silence dissent.
