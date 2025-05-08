Tripoli-based Gov't Rejects U.S. Deporting Migrants to Libya
Source: Xinhua| 2025-05-08 06:46:45|Editor: huaxia
TRIPOLI, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Unity on Wednesday "categorically" rejected any arrangement about receiving illegal migrants deported from the United States without knowledge or acceptance.
"The Government confirms its rejection of any country using Libya as a destination to deport migrants without its knowledge or acceptance, and commitment to its right to protect the national sovereignty," the Tripoli-based government said in a statement published on its official Facebook page.
The statement came after several Western media outlets, including Reuters, BBC, CNN, and The New York Times, reported that Washington is planning to fly migrants without legal status to the North African country.
Because of the insecurity and chaos in Libya since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, many migrants, mostly Africans, chose to cross the Mediterranean to Europe from Libya.
The country has been ramping up efforts recently to address the issue of illegal migration and human smuggling.
