Zambia Praises Huawei for Advancing Digital Transformation, Connectivity
Source: Xinhua|
2025-05-08 00:39:15|Editor: huaxia
LUSAKA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Zambian government on Wednesday praised Chinese tech giant Huawei for its role in driving digital development and expanding access to technology across the country.
Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati said that Zambia is keen to work with partners like Huawei in advancing technology in order to increase productivity.
Addressing the Huawei 2025 ICT Conference in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, Mutati said the various digital platforms supported by Huawei are tangible pathways to unlock economic opportunity, improve service delivery and ensuring that no citizen was left behind.
"The digital transformation of Zambia is not only about technology, it is about the people, progress, and potential. It is about empowering the communities, bridging inequalities, and creating a future where every Zambian can contribute meaningfully to national development," he said.
He commended Huawei for the launch of a smart village project in southern Zambia's Namwala district last year which has resulted in the village having a mini-solar grid that is powering a school, a clinic and residences of teachers.
According to him, the rural area is now connected to the world with a communications tower while education has also been improved due to internet connectivity.
He said the smart villages project aligns with Zambia's Vision 2030, with the initiative not only empowering the next generation with knowledge but also equipping them with the digital skills required to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution.
