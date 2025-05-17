Zionist Envoy Wants to Enhance Security Ties with Ethiopia
May 17, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Zionist Ambassador to Ethiopia, Avraham Neguise (PhD), has underscored the growing importance of enhanced security cooperation between Ethiopia and Israel.
As both nations confront persistent threats from terrorism , he said the two sides strive to foster lasting peace in the region.
In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador Neguise highlighted that terrorism remains a major global challenge that undermines peace, development, and stability. “Terrorism is the enemy of peace, prosperity, and civilization,” he said. “All peace-loving, development-oriented nations must unite against it—and Ethiopia and Israel are no exception.”
The Ambassador drew attention to the fragile security landscape in the Horn of Africa(HoA), where extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda continue to pose serious threats. These groups not only destabilize the region but also jeopardize international trade routes, especially along the vital Red Sea Corridor.
“Terrorist organizations in this region threaten global commerce and economic security by targeting maritime infrastructure and creating cross-border instability,” he noted.
Against this backdrop, Neguise emphasized Ethiopia’s strategic importance in the HoA and Israel’s advanced expertise in security and counter-terrorism as a strong foundation for deeper cooperation. “Our two countries enjoy a long-standing and unique relationship—diplomatically, economically, and politically. Strengthening our security partnership is the natural next step.”
Israel, he said, offers decades of experience in combating terrorism. “Since its founding in 1948, Israel has faced constant security threats. In response, we have developed sophisticated intelligence systems, cutting-edge technologies, and robust counter-terrorism strategies.”
Amb. Neguise expressed Israel’s readiness to share this expertise with Ethiopia. “Depending on Ethiopia’s needs and interests, we are prepared to provide support through knowledge transfer, joint training, and capacity building.”
He also emphasized the potential for the two nations to collaborate on intelligence sharing, technological innovation, and best practices, helping to build more resilient and responsive security structures. “This cooperation is not only about protecting our own citizens but also about contributing to broader regional peace and stability.”
“Security is the cornerstone of sustainable development,” the Ambassador added. “Without it, economic growth is severely hindered. By working together, Ethiopia and Israel can enhance not only their mutual security but also help promote peace and prosperity throughout East Africa.”
His remarks come at a time when Ethiopia is intensifying its engagement with international partners to address complex security challenges and safeguard national stability.
As terrorism evolves and transcends borders, the deepening partnership between Ethiopia and Israel signals a forward-looking alliance—grounded in shared values, historical ties, and a mutual commitment to peace, resilience, and regional development.
BY WAKUMAN KUDAMA
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025
