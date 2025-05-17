Ethiopia Sets Sights on Becoming Africa’s Next Tech Powerhouse
May 17, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia is accelerating its digital transformation with the ambition of becoming a leading technology and innovation hub in Africa, President Taye Atske Selassie announced.
Speaking at the official opening of the Ethiopian Technology Expo (ETEX 2025) held yesterday at the Addis International Convention Center (AICC) under the theme: “Shaping Ethiopia’s Digital Future”, the president said Ethiopia is leveraging digital technologies as a catalyst for sustainable development and inclusive prosperity.
“Our vision is clear—Ethiopia is committed to building a digitally empowered nation,” he emphasized. “ETEX 2025 is not just a showcase of technology; it is a dynamic platform for innovation, collaboration, and action. It reflects Ethiopia’s rising profile as a frontrunner in Africa’s digital renaissance.”
Highlighting major strides in artificial intelligence, he noted that the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII) is spearheading cutting-edge research tailored to address local challenges. From AI-powered tools enhancing agricultural productivity to healthcare innovations improving diagnostics, Ethiopia’s AI efforts are already transforming lives.
The president also underscored the role of the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) in laying the groundwork for a secure digital future.
“INSA’s cyber security framework has positioned Ethiopia as a regional leader in secure digital governance,” he said.
With a strong emphasis on youth empowerment and education, Ethiopia’s Digital Strategy 2025 places technological skills and digital literacy at the forefront. “Our young generation is the cornerstone of tomorrow’s digital Ethiopia,” he said. “Through initiatives like Digital Ethiopia 2025, we are ensuring they are equipped to lead the future.”
Reaffirming Ethiopia’s continental ambitions, he said: “We envision becoming the epicenter of Africa’s technological renaissance, aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063. ETEX 2025 symbolizes that ambition by bringing together African innovators, policymakers, and global experts to forge impactful partnerships.”
INSA Director General Tigist Hamid echoed the sentiment, describing ETEX 2025 as “East Africa’s largest and most transformative tech showcase.” She emphasized that the country’s digital agenda is built around five core pillars: cyber security, artificial intelligence, FinTech, smart cities, and ICT development.
“Our roadmap, Ethiopia 2030: The Pathway to Prosperity, puts digital innovation at the heart of our nation’s development,” she said. “Through strategic collaborations, awareness campaigns, and robust policy frameworks, we are building a cyber-resilient Ethiopia.”
International participants also acknowledged Ethiopia’s growing digital influence. The UAE Cyber Security Council Head Mohamed Al Kuwaiti (PhD) praised the ongoing collaboration between Ethiopia and the UAE, especially in cyber security.
“Partnerships like ours are essential for advancing regional cyber resilience and driving sustainable digital growth,” he remarked.
As Ethiopia takes center stage in East Africa’s digital scene, ETEX 2025 marks a defining moment in its journey toward becoming a beacon of innovation and digital transformation on the continent.
BY MENGESHA AMARE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 17 MAY 2025
