‘Algeria Fair an Opportunity to Enter New Markets’
Online Herald
September 4, 2025
Kudzanai Sharara in Algiers
The 2025 Intra-African Trade Fair, in which 25 Zimbabwean firms are participating, provides a rare opportunity for collaboration, innovation and expansion into new markets, a senior official with the country’s trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, has said.
The IATF 2025, which is organised by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat, is taking place in Algiers, Algeria, from September 4 to 10, 2025.
The biennial event aims to boost intra-African trade and spotlight investment opportunities across the continent, with projections of over US$44 billion in trade and investment deals.
Over the years, IATF has provided a “unique platform” for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the AfCFTA.
IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities on the continent.
It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment.
In addition to African participants, the trade fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries who bring investment goods as well as those interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.
For this year’s edition, ZimTrade, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, facilitated the participation of 25 firms in its efforts to increase national exports by at least 10 percent annually, from US$4,5 billion in 2018 to US$14 billion by 2030, which is in line with Zimbabwe’s National Export Strategy.
ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, who was also appointed an IATF 2025 ambassador, said the fair offered “a rare opportunity for collaboration, innovation and expansion into new markets”.
He emphasised the importance of continental trade for Zimbabwe, adding that the Intra-African Trade Fair is a platform where all African countries come together to share ideas and address challenges related to integration in trade across the continent.
Mr Majuru believes that to succeed in regional markets, Zimbabwean companies must understand their strengths and align their offerings with market demands.
He said this fair allows local companies to “identify trends, gather vital market intelligence and prepare our businesses to scale up across the continent”.
According to ZimTrade, Zimbabwe’s participation reflects its diverse economic base and export potential, with companies representing a wide spectrum of industries, including fast-moving consumer goods, leather, agriculture, services and artisans.
The breadth of representation showcases Zimbabwe’s ability to compete across multiple sectors and its ambition to expand its presence in regional and international markets.
The trade development and promotion organization said participation at IATF 2025 is a strategic move for Zimbabwe as it provides an opportunity to strengthen its export base, attract investment, and promote tourism under the framework of the AfCFTA.
In a press release, ZimTrade said the fair allows Zimbabwean companies to interact directly with buyers and investors, secure orders, establish partnerships, and learn about emerging market trends.
Beyond tangible deals, the event offers a platform for knowledge sharing and policy dialogue.
No comments:
Post a Comment