Zimbabwe First Digital Center in Tshelanyemba to Boost Rural Connectivity
September 4, 2025
Ivan Zhakata in TSHELANYEMBA, Matabeleland South
GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, has launched its first digital centre in Tshelanyemba, marking a key step in its effort to expand digital access and skills across the country.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, said the new facility was part of a broader rebranding of Community Information Centres into digital centres, reflecting a shift from basic internet access to hubs of innovation and empowerment.
“This is a proud moment not only for Tshelanyemba but for the whole nation because what we celebrate here today will serve as a model for other communities across Zimbabwe,” she said.
“The rebranding from CICs to Digital Centres ensures that these facilities are not seen as simple access points, but as centres of digitalisation, empowerment and innovation.”
Minister Mavetera said the centres aim to connect Zimbabweans to global opportunities and support sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, governance and business.
Services will include e-learning, e-health, e-agriculture and e-commerce platforms.
Minister Mavetera also said there were two national programmes that will utilise the digital centres which include the Digital Skills Ambassadors Programme, which trains young people to teach ICT skills in communities, and the 1,5 Million Coders Programme, designed to equip youth with coding and software development expertise.
“The Tshelanyemba Digital Centre will be their classroom and their platform,” she said, adding that the first group of Digital Skills Ambassadors from Matabeleland South will be trained in Bulawayo from next week.
The minister said the initiative was aligned with Vision 2030, the Government’s strategy to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country.
She said the centres will provide local entrepreneurs and farmers with tools to expand their markets and help students and households access online services without travelling to towns.
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe was commended for supporting the rollout of the centres, including in rural and remote areas.
“To the people of Tshelanyemba, I say this: this is your centre. Guard it, use it, and let it transform your lives. Technology is only useful if we embrace it,” Minister Mavetera said.
The ministry has pledged to continue opening Digital Centres across the country to ensure inclusive digital participation.
