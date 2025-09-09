Foreign Ministers of Iran, Egypt Urge Serious Global Action to End Gaza Genocide, Punish Criminals
Monday, 08 September 2025 2:27 PM
The combo photo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty
Iran and Egypt say regional countries and the international community must take serious action to put an end to Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and punish the criminals.
In a phone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, discussed the latest regional and international developments.
They exchanged views about Israel’s continued genocide in Gaza and the regime’s expansionist plans, including the forced displacement of residents of Gaza.
Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced in early August that the military was preparing to occupy Gaza City.
World leaders have condemned the plan, with the UN warning it could lead to “massive forced displacement” and “more killing.” Hamas has vowed “fierce resistance” to the planned offensive.
Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, local health authorities report that at least 64,520 Palestinians have been killed.
Israeli forces stormed Gaza City, with soldiers and tanks pushing into one of the largest and most crowded neighborhoods.
The top Iranian and Egyptian diplomats also placed a premium on the need to respect the rights of all member states of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
Araghchi and Abdelatty emphasized that the members of the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shoulder a clear responsibility to advance diplomacy and prevent the Iranian nuclear issue from becoming more complicated.
