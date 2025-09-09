Iran Hails ‘Productive’ Araghchi–Kallas Meeting, Urges EU to Rethink Confrontational Approach
Monday, 08 September 2025 10:48 AM
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei
Tehran has described Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas as productive, saying that a range of points and ideas were put forward during their discussions.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks during his weekly presser on Monday in response to a question regarding the recent meeting between Araghchi and Kallas in the Qatari capital of Doha on Thursday.
Baghaei noted that during the talks, points and ideas were raised between the two sides, expressing hope that in future contacts “the Europeans will reconsider their methods by correctly understanding the consequences and effects of the confrontational approach.”
He added that Iran uses every opportunity “to advance the country’s interests, express our demands, and warn against the consequences of the three European countries abusing the mechanism known as the return of repealed Security Council resolutions.”
In August, the European trio triggered the so-called snapback mechanism under Resolution 2231, which opens a 30-day period before the restoration of previously terminated UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.
In response to a question about Kallas’s statement that the alignment of China, Russia, and Iran poses a threat to the rules-based international order, Baghaei said that the issue “should be examined in the context of the hostility of all competitors by Western countries.”
He questioned which specific rules Kallas was referring to, asking whether those same rules could be used to justify the illegal US-Israeli attacks on the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of other nations.
He further stated that “these claims have no place in the international community,” adding that they represent a continuation of a hostile approach toward competitors and independent nations that are merely pursuing progress and development based on their national interests.
The Iranian foreign minister calls on the EU to honor its obligations under a UN resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal and counter measures that endanger democracy.
‘No talks’ on defense capabilities
Regarding the consequences of the possible return of the Security Council sanctions, Baghaei said the foreign ministry is obliged to use diplomatic tools to prevent incidents that are not in the national interest.
He also underlined that Iran will not negotiate under any circumstances about the country’s defense capabilities and capacities, “This is an indisputable and unassailable principle,” he said.
The Iranian nation will not allow any negotiation or dialogue to take place about the means that are necessary “to defend Iran’s sovereignty, dignity, independence, and security,” he added.
Timing for next IAEA talks undetermined as Tehran finalizes conclusions
Regarding the next round of negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Iranian diplomat noted that a specific time has not yet been set.
He added that the third round of negotiations ended on Saturday, and the results of these talks are currently being reviewed in Tehran by the relevant authorities.
“We are waiting for the final conclusion to be made, and based on that, we will announce what the next stage will be.”
IAEA recognizes need for Iran’s views
Regarding Iran’s position on the IAEA report, Baghaei said Iran has reviewed the agency’s report and will reflect its positions in the form of a memorandum to the agency and the member states of its Board of Governors.
According to the Iranian diplomat, the agency has come to understand that the manner and method of implementing Iran’s safeguards obligations cannot be similar to the period before the US–Israeli aggression.
“It is unprecedented for a country’s nuclear facilities under IAEA supervision to be attacked, and there was no protocol or method for inspection in such circumstances,” he noted.
Iran and the IAEA made progress in talks about setting a new framework for bilateral cooperation.
On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary people.
The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.
On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.
Baghaei also stated that the IAEA has now come to the realization that it is necessary to hear and consider Iran’s views on this matter.
Recent British accusations follow ‘traditional policy’
In response to recent British accusations against Iran, Baghaei said that such allegations are “not new.”
The British government on Thursday claimed it was determined to frustrate what it called escalating Iranian threats to people on UK soil, citing cyberattacks and the use of criminal proxies to carry out attacks.
Baghaei pointed out that this approach should be seen within the framework of the traditional British policy of accompanying the United States in exerting pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.
“A policy that is known to all of us and that Iranian public opinion is also well aware of the history of British interventionist actions. Therefore, all these accusations are truly rejected and have no basis.”
