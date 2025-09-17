IOF Launch Aggression on Yemen, Target Hodeidah Port With 12 Strikes
By Al Mayadeen English
16 Sep 2025 17:11
With full impunity, Israeli aggression against the region continues, encouraged by an American green light.
The Israeli occupation launched an aggression on Yemen on Tuesday, targeting the port of Hodeidah, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
12 airstrikes were unleashed on the port, western Yemen, which has been targeted repeatedly by the Israeli occupation, despite it being a civilian facility.
It is worth noting, according to our correspondent, that the port of Hodeidah, which came under attack by the Israeli occupation aircraft, is supervised and used by United Nations teams.
As “Israel" began its aggression, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that Yemeni air defenses engaged the Israeli aircraft involved.
In a post on X, he explained that "the air defenses caused great confusion for the enemy aircraft and forced some of their combat formations to leave the airspace before their aggression materialized.”
“Their incursion deep into Yemeni airspace has been thwarted,” he asserted.
Earlier today, the IOF issued an evacuation order for the port of Hodeidah.
The Israeli occupation is targeting Yemen, while the Yemeni Armed Forces continue their operations against it, directing strikes at various targets, including the Ben Gurion and Ramon airports, in addition to the ban imposed on vessels heading to Israeli ports.
In all their operations, the Yemeni Armed Forces stress that they remain steadfast in their support for Gaza until the Israeli aggression stops and the blockade is lifted.
