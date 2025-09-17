Burhan Condemns “Israeli Aggression” in Doha, Affirms Sudan’s Full Solidarity
Al-Burhan speaking at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sept 15, 2025
September 15, 2025 (DOHA) – Sudan’s leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Monday condemned a deadly Israeli strike in Doha as “overt aggression,” pledging his country’s full solidarity with Qatar and calling for a united Arab-Islamic front.
Burhan was speaking at an emergency Arab-Islamic summit convened after an Israeli missile strike last Tuesday evening targeted a residential building housing prominent members of Hamas’s political bureau. The attack killed several people, including a Qatari security official, according to Qatari authorities.
The strike, which Qatar’s government labelled “state terrorism” and a violation of its sovereignty, sparked widespread international condemnation and prompted an emergency session of the UN Security Council.
UN officials described the attack as a “dangerous escalation” that risked dragging the region into a wider conflict.
In his address to the summit, Burhan said the attack “sends a disturbing message to the entire world” and undermines peace efforts in Gaza.
He accused Israel of operating with a disregard for international law and warned that a failure to confront such actions could be seen as a signal for “further excesses.”
“Sudan affirms its full support—leadership, government, and people—for Qatar,” Burhan said, praising Doha for its role in supporting the Palestinian cause.
He reiterated Sudan’s long-held position that the only path to lasting peace is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, warning that any other approach would mean a “continuation of the cycle of conflict.”
Burhan, who is the Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, concluded by stating that a united position was the “optimal way to influence the course of events and restore respect for international law.”
