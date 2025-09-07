Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Has Talks with Comrade Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, had talks with Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the People's Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in the afternoon on September 4.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un was warmly welcomed by Comrade Xi Jinping.
Kim Jong Un exchanged greetings with delight with Xi Jinping and had a photo taken with him against the background of the national flags of the two countries.
He expressed thanks to the Chinese party, government and people for having offered special hospitality to the DPRK delegation with sincerity and congratulated them on their holding of excellent and splendid commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War as a grand political festival. He said that China showed its firm determination to defend world peace and clearly demonstrated its important international position and influence on this occasion.
Xi Jinping warmly welcomed once again Kim Jong Un's visit to the People's Republic of China on behalf of the Chinese party, government and people and said that his participation in the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War served as an important occasion of showing the firm will of the DPRK side to resolutely defend the outcome of the victory in the Second World War and of further developing the friendly and cooperative relations between the two parties of China and the DPRK and between the two countries.
Xi Jinping said that China and the DPRK are good neighbours, good friends and good comrades who share the destiny and help each other. Noting that the Chinese party and government are attaching great importance to the traditional China-DPRK friendship, he expressed his willingness to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-DPRK relations.
Noting that no matter how the international situation may change, this stand will not change, he said that as in the past, the Chinese side will in the future, too, support the DPRK in its struggle to steadily open up a new phase of the Korean-style socialist cause while taking the road of development suited to its actual conditions.
Affirming that the friendly feelings between the DPRK and China cannot change no matter how the international situation may change and it is the steadfast will of the WPK and the government of the DPRK to steadily develop the DPRK-China relations, Kim Jong Un said that the DPRK will as ever fully and invariably support and encourage the stand and efforts of the Communist Party of China and the government of the People's Republic of China to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and development interests of the state.
At the talks, the top leaders of the two countries had an open-minded exchange of views on the issues of intensifying the high-level visits and strategic communication between the DPRK and the PRC and informed each other of the independent policy stands maintained by the parties and governments of the two countries in the field of external relations.
They also referred to the issue of strengthening strategic cooperation and defending common interests in international and regional affairs.
The talks proceeded in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
That evening Xi Jinping hosted a reception for Kim Jong Un.
KCNA
2025-09-05
