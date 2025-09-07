Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Participates in Commemorations Marking 80th Anniversary of Victory of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, participated in the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War held in Beijing, the capital city of the People's Republic of China, on September 3.
The great victory in the anti-Japanese war and the world anti-fascist war was a world historic event that brought about a fundamental turn in carving out the destiny of the peoples of the DPRK and China and the progressive mankind and powerfully encouraged the national liberation struggle in the colonial countries and the cause of independence for mankind.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un arrived at the venue for the event through the Upright Gate of the Forbidden City in Beijing.
He met Comrade Xi Jinping with delight and exchanged greetings and had a picture taken with heads of state and government of different countries and leaders of international organizations invited to the event.
Kim Jong Un mounted the Rostrum of the Tian'anmen Square, chatting with Xi Jinping.
He met war veterans who participated in the anti-Japanese war at Tian'anmen and warmly congratulated them on greeting the significant and splendid V-Day.
The commemorative rally began at 9:00 (local time) to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
The ceremony of raising the flag of the People's Republic of China was held amid an 80-gun salute.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the People's Republic of China, made an important address before reviewing troops.
Present in the military parade were 45 foot and armament columns and air echelons representing the services and arms of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
Pigeons symbolizing peace and numerous balloons were released into sky over the square to significantly decorate the end of the rally.
That day there was a reception for guests of honour at the Great Hall of the People to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
Kim Jong Un attended the reception together with the leaders of different countries.
A welcoming artistic performance was given by the Chinese artistes at the reception.
KCNA
2025-09-04
