Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Sends Congratulatory Message to General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, on September 2 sent a congratulatory message to To Lam, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and Luong Cuong, president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
The message reads as follows:
I extend my congratulations to you and, through you, to the party and government of Vietnam and its people on the 80th founding anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Expressing my expectations that the traditional relationship of friendship and cooperation between our two parties and our two countries will develop in the interests of our common cause of socialism and the peoples of the two countries, I wish you success in your responsible work.
KCNA
2025-09-02
No comments:
Post a Comment