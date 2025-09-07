Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Meets Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, met and held talks with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, president of the Russian Federation who participated in the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in the afternoon on September 3.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un had a photo taken with Comrade Putin in commemoration of their meeting in Beijing.
Present there were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Defence Andrei Beloussov, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexandr Kozlov and Aide to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov.
Expressing his pleasure to meet Putin again, Kim Jong Un made an affirmative appreciation of the bilateral relations expanding and developing vigorously into all fields after the conclusion of the DPRK-Russia inter-state treaty.
Putin highly appreciated the matchless bravery and heroism of the DPRK soldiers displayed in the operations for liberating Kursk, saying that the relations between the two countries are special ones of trust, friendship and alliance. He noted that Russia would always remember sacrifices made by the DPRK army and, on behalf of the Russian people, asked Kim Jong Un to convey the warmest greetings to all the DPRK people.
Kim Jong Un expressed deep thanks for this.
He said that the DPRK would fully support the struggle of the Russian government, army and people for defending the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests and remain faithful to the implementation of the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia, regarding it as a fraternal duty in the future, too.
The heads of state of the DPRK and Russia discussed in detail the long-term plans for cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their steadfast will to continue to lead the bilateral relations to a high level.
Kim Jong Un had an open-minded exchange of views with Putin on important international and regional issues.
The meeting proceeded in a comradely and friendly atmosphere.
Conveying warm greetings to the fraternal Russian people, Kim Jong Un exchanged warm farewells with Putin.
2025-09-04
