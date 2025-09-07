South African Deputy President Mashatile Vows Attacks on Police Officers Will be Met with 'Full Might of the Law'
Ntokozo Khumalo
7 September 2025 | 7:30
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has lamented the loss of 66 police officers who died in the line of duty over the past two years.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola observe a moment of silence at the SAPS National Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on 7 September 2025. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X
He was speaking at the SAPS National Commemoration Day, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where government leaders and top police brass gathered to honour the fallen.
Mashatile praised the bravery of the men and women in blue who paid the ultimate sacrifice in upholding the law.
He added that government would intensify efforts to train and better equip SAPS members.
"We are resourcing specialised units, investing in advanced technology, strengthening intelligence, and tightening laws to deal decisively with those who target police officers. Let it be clear: attacking a police officer is an attack on the state itself, and it will be met with the full might of the law. We want to make sure that even touching a police officer carries the harshest punishment permitted by our laws, and where possible, tighten these laws."
