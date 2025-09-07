South Sudan Denies Deal With 'Israel', US to Host Palestinians, Deportees
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Sep 2025 23:40
South Sudan has denied reports linking it to a Gaza relocation plan, rejecting speculation that it would host Palestinians displaced by Netanyahu’s proposals.
The government of South Sudan has firmly denied reports that it would accept Palestinians from Gaza as part of a displacement plan. Officials said Thursday there was no agreement with any party to host displaced people from Palestine, dismissing speculation fueled by statements from Israeli leaders.
“There has never been any question that has been discussed... on the issue of Palestinians being resettled in South Sudan,” Philip Jada Natana, director general for bilateral relations, told reporters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said that his government would allow Gaza residents to "emigrate voluntarily" and that talks were underway with potential host countries.
South Sudan was cited in reports after receiving Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel in August. Officials in Juba, however, insist the visit had nothing to do with "Gaza relocation" or Palestine displacement.
No US deal on third-country deportees
South Sudan also rejected claims of a deal between Washington and Juba to take in third-country deportees. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Apuk Ayuel Mayen clarified that the acceptance of eight deported men in July was an isolated bilateral engagement, not part of a broader agreement.
“There is no discussions on that and there is no deal that has been signed,” Mayen said. She noted that one South Sudanese national from the group has since been released to his family, while the other seven remain in custody.
Officials stressed that the country, still recovering from years of conflict, is in no position to take on displaced populations. Analysts warn that South Sudan itself is on the brink of renewed instability, with fears of a return to civil war. The last conflict, which ended in 2018, claimed an estimated 400,000 lives.
No comments:
Post a Comment