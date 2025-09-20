Sudanese Civilian Blocs Split Over Joining AU-led Political Talks
Opening session of the preparatory meeting to Inter Sudanese dialogue process on July 10, 2024
September 18, 2025 (ADDIS ABABA) – Sudan’s main civilian blocs are divided over joining an African Union-led peace dialogue next month, with a key coalition giving tentative approval while others voiced strong reservations, citing their exclusion from the planning process.
The AU and its international partners plan to host consultations from October 6 to 10 in Addis Ababa to pave the way for a comprehensive political process and a transition to civilian rule.
Sources told Sudan Tribune that the “Somoud” coalition, led by former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has agreed in principle to attend but is still discussing the list of participants and representation quotas with the AU.
However, other prominent civilian leaders rejected the process as it stands. “It is very difficult to attend a meeting when we did not participate in setting its agenda, do not know who the participants are, nor the method by which it will be managed,” said Tijani Sisi, head of the National Movement Forces.
Echoing those concerns, Yasir Arman’s Revolutionary Democratic Current said in a statement that the invitation was “designed in isolation from the Sudanese parties” and failed to address the country’s humanitarian catastrophe. The group called for a “transparent and deep dialogue” with civilian forces to redesign the process, agenda, and participant list.
AU diplomatic sources confirmed that invitations were sent to a wide range of civilian and political groups, but that Islamist forces linked to Sudan’s former regime were not invited. Observers said this was likely a move to prevent a collapse of the talks, as other civilian groups would probably boycott if the Islamists were present.
The planned dialogue follows a recent push by the Quad—the United States, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt—for an extendable three-month humanitarian truce and an inclusive, nine-month transition to civilian rule.
