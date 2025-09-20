Sudanese Political Group Praises Quad Roadmap Goals, Faults Lack of Detail
Yasir Arman, RDC leader
September 19, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – A Sudanese political group on Friday gave a qualified welcome to a new international roadmap to end the country’s conflict, endorsing its main goals but criticizing a lack of clear implementation plans and consultation with civilian groups.
The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – Revolutionary Democratic Current (RDC), in a statement issued after a meeting on Wednesday, said the initiative by the Quad countries “represents a new approach that responds significantly to the demands of the anti-war front.”
The RDC praised the roadmap’s call to end the war, protect civilians, and maintain Sudan’s unity. It also backed proposals for restoring democratic civilian rule and excluding Islamists from government, according to the statement. The group specifically supported the position that the warring parties should be excluded from any future transitional government.
However, the RDC said the plan had significant shortcomings, chief among them a lack of “coherent solid mechanisms” for implementation.
The group also criticised the fact that warring parties were consulted on the plan, while civilian democratic forces were not, saying this undermined the Sudanese people’s ability to “take ownership of the peace process.” It warned that a “vague reference to civil forces” in the roadmap could create a loophole allowing “the forces of war and Islamists to…re-enter through the window.”
In response, the RDC called for an urgent online consultative meeting among “all the forces of the revolution” to form a united front, mentioning groups such as the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army led by Abdul Wahid al-Nur and the original Ba’ath Party.
The statement also dismissed a separate invitation from the African Union for talks in October, calling it a continuation of a failed process that was designed “in isolation from the Sudanese parties.”
The group reiterated its support for targeted sanctions against individuals fuelling the war and called for a humanitarian ceasefire to address a collapsing health system and the widespread destruction of cities and infrastructure.
