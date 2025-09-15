Sudanese Islamist Groups Reject Quartet Peace Proposal, UAE Involvement
Ali Karti, Sudanese Islamist leader
September 13, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – Several Sudanese Islamist groups on Saturday rejected a peace proposal from an international Quartet, specifically objecting to the United Arab Emirates’ role in mediation and a call to exclude them from the country’s political future.
The proposal from the Quartet—the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE—calls for a three-month truce leading to a nine-month political transition. A related statement on Friday said Sudan’s future could not be “dictated by violent extremist groups” linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.
In response, the Broad Islamic Current, a prominent coalition led by Ali Karti, denounced the language as “arrogance and blatant interference in Sudan’s internal affairs.”
The group said the UAE was “ethically unqualified” to mediate because of its alleged support for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with weapons, money, and mercenaries. It demanded that the UAE withdraw its support and apologize to the Sudanese people.
The coalition also rejected any attempt to equate the Sudanese army with the RSF militia and described the call to exclude Islamists as a “desperate attempt to weaken the unity of the Sudanese people.”
Other groups echoed the sentiment. The National Movement Forces said the UAE’s membership “deprives [the Quartet] of neutrality.” The Popular Congress Party slammed the call to sideline Islamists while “turning a blind eye to the mercenaries brought in by the UAE to support the RSF.”
Similarly, the National Movement for Building and Development rejected the UAE’s presence, noting the Sudanese government has classified it as an aggressor state. The groups uniformly condemned the proposals as “external dictates.”
