Sudan’s Army, RSF Escalate Conflict With Advanced Drone Warfare
A model of the Sudanese-made "Safrouq" drone on display at an international defence exhibition.
September 15, 2025 (BARA) – Sudan’s army is deploying advanced anti-jamming drones in battles against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Kordofan and Darfur, military sources said, as both sides escalate the conflict with sophisticated aerial weapons.
The army’s domestically produced “Safrouq” drones have played a pivotal role in recent clashes. At the same time, the RSF has intensified its own attacks using newly acquired strategic drones, according to military officials and analysts.
In May, Sudan’s Defence Industries System announced it had developed the Safrouq, a drone with a range of 600 km designed for both reconnaissance and direct attack missions.
The aircraft has a 3.3-meter wingspan, can carry a payload of up to 40 kg, and flies at a maximum speed of 160 km/h. It is also equipped with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology to counter electronic warfare, a key feature in the evolving battlefield.
Air superiority
The Safrouq kamikaze drone proved effective in a recent battle for the city of Bara against the RSF, according to the sources.
A former Sudanese Air Force pilot, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Sudan Tribune the new drones were a “remarkable success” in the Bara operation. He said the drones helped isolate RSF units into smaller groups, making the well-trained forces easier targets for bombardment.
More than 11 drones were used for reconnaissance and airstrikes, targeting RSF ground defences, trenches, and troop positions, the pilot said. This intelligence helped the army plan its successful attack to retake the city.
The Safrouq can attack at an angle steeper than 60 degrees, allowing for high-precision strikes on targets including armoured vehicles and fast-moving troop transports, he added.
Separately, the RSF has used its own fleet, including Chinese-made FH-95 strategic drones and other kamikaze models, to attack critical infrastructure. Last Tuesday, RSF drones struck the Al-Markhiyat power station in Omdurman, the Khartoum refinery, and the Yarmouk arms factory, causing substantial damage.
The use of multiple drone types in a single, coordinated attack signals a new tactical direction in the conflict, the pilot noted.
A Western diplomat told Sudan Tribune in June that the escalation to aerial confrontations “puts the country in a new, highly complex situation,” particularly amid regional and international interventions. He added that the negotiating tone from both sides had hardened, as each believes recent battlefield victories give them an advantage.
Updating the drone fleet
Reports have also documented the RSF deploying long-range Delta Wing drones from Nyala airport in South Darfur. These drones, designed to crash into their targets, have a range of about 2,000 km, enabling them to strike anywhere in Sudan.
The army has repeatedly bombed Nyala airport, but the RSF has repelled many attacks using advanced air defence systems deployed there over a year ago.
In the past two weeks, the RSF claimed to have shot down three of the army’s Turkish-made Akinci drones over Kordofan and Darfur.
Observers believe both factions used a six-month lull in fighting since March to rearm, service their equipment, and acquire new drones, shifting the conflict’s focus to the air as the effectiveness of their ground forces has diminished.
