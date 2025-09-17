Sudan: Darfur Cholera Outbreak Kills 25 in Two Days, Aid Group Says
Sudanese cholera patients are treated at a UN-run makeshit clinic, Tawla North Darfur, on August 5, 2025
September 15, 2025 (EL FASHER) – The death toll from an unprecedented cholera outbreak in Sudan’s Darfur region is surging, with 25 people dying in 48 hours, a body representing displaced people said on Monday.
The epidemic, which began in June, has infected a total of 11,733 people and caused 454 deaths, said Adam Regal, a spokesman for the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugee Camps.
He said 12 people died from the disease on Saturday and another 13 on Sunday.
The hardest-hit area is Tawila, about 60 km west of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur. The town has recorded 5,417 cases and 78 deaths, with 58 new infections registered on Sunday alone, Regal said.
The epidemic also continues to spread in other parts of Darfur, including Jebel Marra, Zalingei, and Nyala, he added.
Video from Jildo, in the west Jebel Marra area, showed dire conditions in isolation centres, with dozens of patients lying on the floor of dilapidated buildings to receive intravenous fluids.
Regal warned that cholera is spreading at an unprecedented rate amid shortages of medical supplies and a lack of intravenous solutions at some centres.
Humanitarian organisations, local volunteers and authorities are making major efforts to fight the disease but face significant challenges from the rising infection rate, as well as from malaria, child malnutrition and hunger, Regal said.
“These challenges threaten people’s lives and represent a forgotten humanitarian nightmare and disaster that the international community is ignoring in a country torn by war, famine, diseases, epidemics, and food shortages,” he said.
The group called on the World Health Organization and other international bodies to increase efforts to address the health emergency.
