Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Spotlight Discussing the Escalating Repression in the United States
Watch this worldwide satellite television news segment Spotlight featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the increasingly repressive social atmosphere in Minneapolis, Minnesota with the deployment 3,000 federal agents from ICE and CBP resulting in the brutal executions of Renee Nicole Good and most recently, Alex Pretti.
To view this segment just go to the following URL: US deadly protest crackdown
Also in the broadcast is Wilmer Leon, a Washington, D.C.-based political scientist.
The resistance of the people in the Twin Cities portends much for the building of mass movements throughout the United States to fight back against the Trump administration.
This program aired live on Sun. Jan. 25, 2026.
Promotional language for the program reads this way: "Thousands in Minneapolis brave bitter cold to protest the ICE crackdown against immigrants, with protesters calling for an ICE shutdown. The protesters demand President Trump pull heavily armed ICE agents out of the city in Minnesota.
"A US citizen was fatally shot by ICE agents identified as ICU nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti. He was a lawful gun owner with a permit and had a nursing license issued in 2021, and remains active.
"This episode of Spotlight tries to help understand what is happening on the ground. Why is it happening now? And what does it mean for America’s future?"
