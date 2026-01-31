IRGC is On Frontline Against US, Israeli Terrorism: Intelligence Ministry
Saturday, 31 January 2026 6:11 PM
Servicemen of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are seen during a military parade in Iran.
Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence says the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) remains on the frontline of confronting the “state terrorism” of the United States and Israel, amid growing pressure and hostile actions against the force.
In a statement released on Saturday, the ministry condemned the European Union’s move to include the IRGC on its terrorist list, saying the decision reflects intensified hostility by the “arrogance front,” particularly the Israeli regime and the Daesh terrorist group.
The statement further said supporters of Zionism and Daesh have stepped up their attacks on the IRGC due to the corps’ successful confrontations with Israel and terrorist groups.
“The IRGC is on the frontline of the fight against the state terrorism of America and the Zionist regime,” the ministry said, adding that intelligence forces are standing “powerfully” alongside the IRGC to ensure security in Iran and the wider region.
Meanwhile, the head of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani, said the European Union’s designation of the IRGC demonstrates the force’s “importance and strategic role” in protecting Iran and the values of the Islamic Republic.
Iran warns that the consequences of the EU’s decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization will directly affect European policymakers.
He described the EU’s move as a hostile action aimed at maintaining pressure and intensifying sanctions, while stressing that the IRGC has played a leading role in combating global terrorism.
Larijani also said European politicians should recall the role played by the IRGC in confronting Daesh in the region, adding that such actions against the corps would not go unanswered and could further undermine the credibility of the European Union.
The European Union's foreign ministers, in a hostile action on Thursday, announced their agreement to place the IRGC on the list of so-called terrorist organizations of the 27-member political and economic bloc.
Iran views this step as a clear instance of political hostility.
Iran’s Army has condemned the European Union’s move to add the country’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to its so-called terrorist list as “shameful” and “irresponsible”.
Tehran has repeatedly highlighted the IRGC's decisive contribution to defeating terrorism in the region.
The European Union’s move came in response to Iran's measures against rioters who violently wreaked havoc across the country on the invitation of a monarchist and the public incitement of US and Israeli leaders early in January.
Foreign-backed armed rioters and terrorists hijacked peaceful, sporadic protests over economic grievances on January 8 and 9 and turned them into scenes of murder, torching of mosques, clinics, ambulances and commuter buses and destroying public and private property.
Iranian authorities have confirmed that US and Israeli spy agencies were directly involved, providing funding, training, and media support to rioters and armed terrorists acting on the streets.
