Heavy Gunfire And Explosions Reported Near Airport In Niger’s Capital Niamey
Residents report heavy gunfire and explosions near Niamey airport as authorities say situation stabilises without confirming cause.
Sustained heavy gunfire and loud explosions are reported near Niger’s main international airport outside the capital, Niamey, during the early hours of Thursday, triggering concern among residents.
Multiple eyewitnesses describe hearing intense bursts of gunfire and several blasts shortly after midnight in neighbourhoods close to Diori Hamani International Airport. Videos circulating on social media appear to show air defence systems firing at unidentified objects in the sky, though this has not been independently verified.
According to residents cited by the AFP news agency, the disturbance lasts for around two hours before the situation gradually calms. An official from Niger’s Foreign Affairs ministry later tells Anadolu news agency that the situation is “under control” and urges calm, but provides no further details.
The cause of the gunfire and explosions remains unclear, and there is no confirmation of casualties or damage. Niger’s military-led government has yet to issue an official statement explaining the incident.
The airport, located around 10 kilometres from the presidential palace, also houses an air force base, raising speculation about a possible security incident. The Foreign Affairs ministry official says authorities are investigating whether the gunfire could be linked to a large uranium shipment currently stranded at the airport.
Niger is one of the world’s major uranium producers, but exports have been disrupted since the military government nationalised uranium mines, leading to ongoing legal and diplomatic disputes with France. A significant shipment destined for export has reportedly been stuck at the airport amid these tensions.
The incident comes against a backdrop of ongoing insecurity in Niger. Like neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, the country continues to battle jihadist groups responsible for deadly attacks across the Sahel region.
Niger has been led by General Abdourahamane Tiani since a 2023 coup that overthrew the country’s western-backed government. Since then, security concerns and strained international relations have remained central challenges for the military authorities.
No comments:
Post a Comment