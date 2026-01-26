Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, on 1+1 Discussing Current African Affairs
In this latest episode of 1+1, we return to the continent of Africa.
To watch this interview in its entirety just click on the website below: 1+1 E361 Youri & Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan African Newswire on what's happening in Africa
Instead of returning back to North Africa and covering the history and current affairs of Egypt, we decided to dedicate this episode to a lot of the huge upheavals and big news coming out of the continent that happened in November and December of last year and earlier this month.
On the show Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire provides news and analysis.
We discuss and explain what is happening in Nigeria regarding US threats and the false accusations that the Nigerian government doesn't do enough to stop Boko Haram and persecution of Christians.
We also discuss the attempted coup in Benin, Israel's recognition of Somaliland. Abayomi Azikiwe explains why fellow Pan-Africanist Leftists and anti-imperialists should be more in favor of a united Somalia rather than this secessionists movement despite serious legitimate grievances.
The staged coup in Guinea Bissau illustrates once again the role of the far-right military.
Further discussions took place related to the triumph once more of Western-backed Yoweri Museveni in Uganda as well as Paul Biya in Cameroon and the protests and violent suppression of the broad opposition.
We continued with the latest developments involving the conflict between DR Congo and Rwanda.
Then we touch on the status of the peace agreement between Ethiopia and the Tigrayan secessionists movements.
