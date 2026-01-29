Somalia Confirms WFP Food Returned Following US Aid Suspension
By Al Mayadeen English
27 Jan 2026 20:05
Washington’s decision to suspend aid comes as Somalia faces a deepening humanitarian crisis driven by prolonged drought, ongoing conflict, and recurring disease outbreaks.
Somalia has confirmed that all World Food Programme (WFP) aid commodities disrupted by port expansion works in Mogadishu have been fully returned, according to an official announcement.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the government accepts full “responsibility for addressing this unfortunate situation and expresses its regret that it occurred.”
To ensure the safe and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian assistance, the Ministry said authorities have allocated a larger and more suitable warehouse for the WFP within the Mogadishu Port area, improving storage capacity and facilitating more efficient distribution.
“While the Federal Government has maintained consistent and constructive communication with the World Food Program over many years on operational and logistical matters, it recognizes the importance of continuously strengthening coordination and information-sharing with the international donors,” the statement said. It was dated Jan. 26 and circulated on social media on Tuesday.
Response to US aid suspension
Mogadishu said it will review the circumstances surrounding the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian principles, transparency, and accountability, stressing the value it places on its partnership with the WFP, the US, and international donors.
The statement followed a US decision to suspend aid programs, citing allegations that Somali officials destroyed a US-funded WFP warehouse and unlawfully seized 76 metric tons of donor-funded food assistance intended for vulnerable populations.
“Any resumption of assistance will be dependent upon the Somali Federal Government taking accountability for its unacceptable actions and taking appropriate remedial steps,” the US State Department said earlier this month.
Sharp decline in US assistance
The warehouse dispute arises against the backdrop of dramatic fluctuations in US assistance to Somalia. US aid surged to approximately $1.3 billion in 2022 as Washington mobilized emergency drought relief to prevent famine. Funding remained substantial at roughly $1.2 billion throughout fiscal year 2023 before dropping sharply to around $420 million in 2024.
This decline predates the current controversy and the Trump administration's broader retrenchment from foreign aid commitments. Recent contract terminations have left humanitarian organizations scrambling, with the Danish Refugee Council warning that nearly all US-funded programs in Somalia, covering food security, nutrition, health services, and displaced persons support, have been cut.
These cancellations place approximately 4.4 million Somalis at heightened risk of hunger.
Meanwhile, WFP's Somalia operations represent a multimillion-dollar humanitarian portfolio reaching over 5.5 million people annually. The organization distributed roughly $197 million in cash-based transfers, plus substantial food commodities throughout 2024, though this met only 75 percent of planned targets due to global funding shortfalls.
Worsening humanitarian situation
Somalia continues to face a deepening humanitarian crisis driven by prolonged drought, ongoing conflict, and recurring disease outbreaks.
According to the UN, an estimated 4.8 million people will require humanitarian assistance in 2026. While this represents a 20% decrease compared with 2025, the reduction reflects stricter needs assessments rather than improved conditions.
On Monday, Somalia, the UN, and humanitarian partners launched the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, seeking $852 million to provide lifesaving aid and protection to 2.4 million people across the country.
