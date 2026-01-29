Chinese Medical Team Brings Health Care to Women in Niger
Liu Chaozhong (L), a member of the 25th batch of the Chinese medical team aiding Niger, supervises as a local receives cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills training in Niamey, Niger, Jan. 24, 2026. (The 25th batch of the Chinese medical team aiding Niger/Handout via Xinhua)
The 25th Chinese medical team in Niger offered free consultations, TCM treatments, screenings, and training to local women, supporting healthcare and professional capacity on the 50th anniversary of medical cooperation.
NIAMEY, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Under the blazing sun, the 25th batch of the Chinese medical team aiding Niger recently provided free medical consultations and services to nearly 100 Nigerien women, part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of medical cooperation.
On an open ground in a local community, team members in white lab coats proceeded smoothly with registration, examinations and consultations. Local residents lined up for blood pressure and blood glucose testing, or electrocardiogram and ultrasound examinations. Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) acupuncture also attracted many visitors.
One of the highlights was an AI-powered TCM machine, which can identify different constitution types and generate personalized health reports within a short period of time. TCM physicians, rehabilitation therapists and general practitioners then offered daily healthcare advice and treatments such as acupuncture and auricular acupressure.
Regarding illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and gynecological diseases, which are relatively common among local women, the team conducted screenings and provided treatment recommendations tailored to local medical conditions.
With the help of volunteer translators, medical workers patiently listened to residents' health concerns and explained in plain words disease causes and preventive measures, offering practical advice such as maintaining a balanced diet, taking medication as prescribed and undergoing regular check-ups.
In light of the relatively limited grassroots medical resources in Niger, the team delivered first-aid training.
To better understand the health conditions and medical needs of local women, the team distributed questionnaires covering topics such as awareness and prevention of infectious diseases, knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine, medical-seeking habits and demand for health services.
Huang Huiqiao, head of the Chinese medical team, noted that the data would provide an important reference for future medical assistance efforts.
The 25th batch of Chinese medical team arrived in Niger at the end of 2025. Since then, the team has carried out clinical diagnosis, treatment and technical assistance in local hospitals, while also focusing on medical training and discipline development to help improve the professional capacity of the local medical staff.
