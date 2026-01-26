Sudanese Army Captures Strategic Habila Town, Regains Blue Nile Areas
26 January 2026
Sudanese army forces at Hibila Hospital on 26 Jan 2026
January 26 2026 (ED DAMAZIN) – The Sudanese army made significant progress in South Kordofan on Monday, seizing control of the strategic town of Habila following fierce battles with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The town and surrounding areas near the city of Dilling have been the scene of intense fighting since last December, involving the army against the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).
By advancing through the Habila axis, the military seeks to break the siege on Dilling and connect it to North Kordofan through the eastern parts of the region, which have experienced rising tensions and escalating military operations.
Military field commanders confirmed in videos released by army platforms that they had regained Habila and intended to push toward Dilling, the state’s second-largest city, to end the blockade. Army media also showcased the losses sustained by the RSF in the area.
In the Blue Nile region, the army announced the recovery of several areas in the far southeast of the country from RSF control. On Sunday, the RSF and the SPLM-N launched a heavy attack on the Al-Silak and Malken areas in Bau locality.
A government official stated that the assault was launched from within South Sudanese territory, alleging that the attacking forces were trained and equipped in camps located inside South Sudan.
The 4th Infantry Division command in Ed Damazin said in a statement that its forces, supported by auxiliary units, recovered the Al-Silak area following a precise military operation. The division reported that the clashes resulted in heavy losses for the RSF, praising the bravery of the soldiers in protecting the region’s stability.
The military stated that the operation is part of an ongoing effort to assert state control over the entire Blue Nile region.
Sudanese officials have previously accused the United Arab Emirates of establishing military bases near the borders with South Sudan and Ethiopia to provide military support and mercenaries to the RSF as part of a strategy to open a new front in the Blue Nile.
