FM: IRGC Upholds Peace, Stability as Foreign Meddling Fuels Escalation
Saturday, 31 January 2026 9:32 PM
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has played a consistent role in maintaining peace and stability in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz within it, while warning that the presence and actions of extra-regional forces have historically driven escalation rather than de-escalation.
In remarks posted on X on Saturday, the top diplomat contrasted the geographic distance of the United States from the region with Iran’s proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, describing underway US military behavior near Iranian waters as an attempt to dictate how the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces conduct drills in their own territory.
The official criticized contradictions in Washington’s approach, noting that US Central Command had simultaneously designated the IRGC as a “terrorist organization,” while addressing it as a national military force and commenting on its exercises.
Araghchi was referring to CENTCOM’s recently advising that the Corps exercise “professionalism” during their planned drills in the Strait of Hormuz. According to observers, the remarks served as a clear indication of repeated American interference, but still signaled official acknowledgement of the IRGC’s nature as a military force defending a sovereign state.
“This is the level of absurdity the world is now facing, and which European governments have actively decided to embrace,” the foreign minister added, pointing to Brussels’ recently following in Washington’s footsteps in blacklisting the IRGC.
Araghchi stressed that “the IRGC has always been, and still remains, the protector of peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz,” adding that it was regionally recognized as a force that had proven itself against “both terrorists and invading militaries.” He also underscored the importance of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, saying safe passage for commercial vessels was vital for the Islamic Republic and its neighbors alike.
However, the official also noted that the record of outside military interference in the region had invariably contradicted its self-described objectives, arguing that “the presence of outside forces in our region has always caused the exact opposite of what is declared: Promoting escalation instead of de-escalation.”
The remarks came amid significant American military buildup across the West Asia region, including the Persian Gulf, which has run in tandem with repeated threats issued by US President Donald Trump of fresh military action targeting the Islamic Republic.
Iranian officials have met the developments and simultaneous rhetoric with stern warnings against renewed foreign aggression against the country.
Also on Saturday, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami said the Armed Forces were at peak defensive readiness and closely coordinated across all branches.
“The enemies are fully under our surveillance, and since we are aware of their malicious intentions, our finger remains on the trigger,” he said.
The commander cautioned that any miscalculation by the Israeli regime or the United States would place “their own security, their forces, the region, and the criminal Zionist regime in serious jeopardy.”
Hatami said Iran’s capabilities had advanced significantly since the 12-day war imposed on the nation by Tel Aviv and Washington in June, particularly as far as missiles, air defense, and deterrence were concerned. Reflecting on that conflict, he said.
“Today we are prepared differently; our defensive power is not destructible.”
On Wednesday, the IRGC, itself, asserted that Iran held the upper hand in determining the outcome of any war, underlining that applying military pressure against the Islamic Republic had yielded no results.
Speaking at the time, IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naeini said the experience of the 12-day war demonstrated that “the military option against Iran has failed.”
The official also said attempts to intimidate Iran through warlike signaling and deployment, including the earlier deployment of an American aircraft carrier, were not new, describing them as an “old tactic used by American officials.”
