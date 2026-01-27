Sudan Grants Saudi Companies Priority in Reconstruction Projects
28 January 2026
A view of cranes at Port Sudan on the country’s northern Red Sea coast. (AFP)
January 27, 2026 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudan’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure on Tuesday announced it would grant Saudi companies priority in reconstruction projects, focusing on railways and port development.
The move follows a period of increased diplomatic engagement between Khartoum and Riyadh. Saudi leadership has been coordinating with U.S. President Donald Trump to lead international efforts to end the conflict in Sudan.
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Saif al-Nasr Haroun met with Saudi Ambassador Ali bin Hassan Ahmed Jafar to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and rebuilding infrastructure destroyed during the war.
The minister said Sudan aims to involve Saudi firms in logistics zones and the Abu Amama port project. He added that joint technical committees would be formed to facilitate these projects.
The announcement follows the 2024 cancellation of a $6 billion preliminary deal signed in 2022 with a consortium led by Abu Dhabi Ports and Sudan’s Invictus Investment. Khartoum scrapped that agreement after accusing the United Arab Emirates of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Tuesday’s discussions also covered technical and investment partnerships to rebuild Sudan Airways, the national carrier. The two sides agreed to hold a specialized workshop in February for Saudi investors.
Haroun noted that both nations are key partners in securing Red Sea maritime routes.
Saudi Arabia remains one of Sudan’s top three trading partners despite the ongoing crisis. Trade between the two countries reached 5.4 billion Saudi riyals ($1.44 billion) in 2024, according to Saudi economic data.
Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim recently stated the government is seeking the most suitable partners for port construction, identifying Saudi Arabia and Qatar as the primary contenders.
Earlier this month, Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree to reconstitute the high-level council for strategic cooperation with Saudi Arabia.
