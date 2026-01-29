Eric Trump Denies Meeting Somaliland President Over Port Deals
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Jan 2026 20:12
Eric Trump denies discussing port investments with Somaliland's leader at Davos 2026, rejecting claims of any meeting during the World Economic Forum.
Eric Trump, executive vice president at the Trump Organization and son of US President Donald Trump, has denied holding any meeting or discussion about port investments with Somaliland’s President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.
The denial follows reports of a high-level encounter during the World Economic Forum in Davos 2026.
Kimberly Benza, spokesperson for Eric Trump, confirmed in a statement that, “At no point did (Eric Trump) ever have a meeting with the Somaliland president. Nor, at any point, did he discuss a port.”
She added that Eric Trump did not respond to or comment on any remarks made by the Somaliland delegation during the event, and that any interaction was limited to brief formalities.
Reuters report sparks clarification after Davos 2026
The clarification came after a report by Reuters claimed that Somaliland’s president had met Eric Trump in a nearby hotel conference room during the Davos forum.
The report stated that investment opportunities in Somaliland were discussed at the meeting, with particular focus on Berbera Port, a key strategic site in the region.
Somaliland president promotes Berbera Port opportunities
The Berbera Port has been a focal point in Somaliland’s efforts to attract foreign investment. While Somaliland remains a self-declared independent territory, it is not internationally recognized as a sovereign state.
No official response has yet been issued by the Somaliland government regarding the Trump Organization’s denial.
