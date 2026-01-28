Senior Commander: Iran Fully ready, Any Adventurism Will be Costly for Enemy
Wednesday, 28 January 2026 11:16 AM
This file photo shows Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, pointing during a naval drill in the Persian Gulf.
A senior Iranian commander says Iran’s enemies have failed militarily and are now waging hybrid and cognitive warfare, stressing that any hostile move against the country would cause serious damage and heavy costs for the adversaries.
Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, sounded the warning on Wednesday, stressing that the enemy knows that any adventurism will bring about heavy costs for them.
“When the enemy does not achieve results through military actions, it continuously exerts pressure in the realm of softwar and hybrid war; however, we are not inexperienced in this field. The country’s officials and our people are familiar with the concepts of softwar, hybrid war, and cognitive war, and they know that the only way to counter the enemy’s tricks under current conditions is unity, cohesion, coordination, empathy, and mutual support,” he said.
Admiral Sayyari stressed that the enemy has sought to break this unity, but the Iranian people has always neutralized the enemy’s tricks in a timely manner, adding that the enemy is trying to undermine this cohesion and empathy, but would certainly fail, because the people of Iran are aware and insightful and know the enemy very well.
“The United States has been pursuing the implementation of gunboat diplomacy. They try to intimidate the other side by deploying large ships and extensive equipment and to convey the impression that they can inflict damage,” said the Iranian commander, on the display of US military power through the deployment of aircraft carriers.
The remarks by Admiral Sayyari came amid escalated rhetoric by US President Donald Trump, who recently threatened fresh military action against Iran in connection with what the latter described as the Islamic Republic’s handling of recent economic protests.
Washington has just deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying strike group to West Asia near Iran, and Trump said on Tuesday that another US “armada” of naval vessels was sailing toward the Islamic Republic.
“It should not lead us into miscalculation when the enemy hypes up the arrival of one fleet and then says that another one was added. If an incident occurs, they can rest assured that they too will be damaged, and this damage will be heavy,” Admiral Sayyari stressed.
The senior Iranian commander said that it should not be assumed that the enemy has the upper hand merely because of advanced equipment, adding that during the eight years of the Iran–Iraq war in the 1980s, all resources had not been at the disposal of Iran’s enemy.
He added that Iran also possesses assets the enemy lacks, including faith, belief, initiative, creativity, and capabilities that were clearly demonstrated during the eight years of the Sacred Defense against Iraq as well as in the 12-day imposed war in June 2024.
Iran says it has boosted its missile power since war with Israel
Iran says its missile power is stronger compared to the 12-day war with the Israeli regime in June.
On June 13, 2024, Israel launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran, initiating a 12-day war that resulted in at least 1,064 Iranian casualties, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.
The United States further escalated the war by unlawfully bombing three peaceful Iranian nuclear facilities. However, through successful retaliatory operations, Iran effectively halted the terrorist assault.
“We also have the ability to inflict damage on the enemy, and the enemy is fully aware of this matter and will certainly take it into account in its calculations that any adventurism will be accompanied by heavy costs for it,” Admiral Sayyari stressed.
“The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to defend territorial integrity, independence, and the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and it remains committed to carrying out its missions with all its might. The Army also hopes … to benefit from the comprehensive support of the people; because without the presence of the people on the scene, standing up to the enemy is not possible,” the top commander emphasized.
In conclusion, Admiral Sayyari said that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to confront any kind of threat whether it came from land, sea, or air, stressing that the military forces would continue to defend the country.
