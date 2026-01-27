Sudanese Group Suspends Participation in French-led Peace Process
Yasir Arman
January 26, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-Revolutionary Democratic Front (SPLM-RDF) said on Monday it was suspending its participation in the Nyon peace process, accusing the French mediator Promediation of legitimizing the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP).
In a statement, the group led by Yasir Arman said it decided to withdraw because Promediation organized meetings in Malaysia for the NCP and Islamist forces. The SPLM-RDF argued that these meetings aimed to integrate the NCP into the political track despite the opposition’s commitment to exclude the former regime of ousted President Omar al-Bashir.
Promediation organized a gathering in Kuala Lumpur from January 20 to 22 that included 15 NCP front organizations and branches. The SPLM-RDF, which had previously taken part in the track, called on other revolutionary forces to join its boycott.
Promediation, a French non-governmental organization, has intensified efforts to bridge gaps between Sudanese political actors amid the ongoing war. It has facilitated several workshops for Sudanese parties in Malaysia, Cairo, and Nyon, Switzerland, to prepare for a political resolution.
The Revolutionary Front condemned the Malaysia track as a contradiction of civil forces’ pledges to reject the NCP and its affiliates. The NCP is the political wing of the Islamic Movement; its brigades are currently fighting alongside the army against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The group stated that accepting the NCP violates the Nairobi Declaration of Principles, which calls for classifying the Islamic Movement as a terrorist group. It also argued that the move contradicts a September 12, 2025, statement by the “Quad” mechanism—the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.
The SPLM-RDF concluded by calling for the development of the Nairobi Declaration to build a coalition of anti-war forces and welcomed dozens of organizations that expressed a desire to join.
