SA Expels Israeli Diplomat, Citing ‘Insulting Social Media Attacks Against Ramaphosa’
Nokukhanya Mntambo
30 January 2026 | 7:25
DIRCO said it follows a series of what it calls unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practices that pose a direct challenge to South Africa’s sovereignty.
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO)
Cyril Ramaphosa
SA expels Israeli diplomat, citing ‘insulting social media attacks against Ramaphosa’
Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com
Israel’s chargé d’affaires in South Africa , Ariel Seidman, has been declared persona non grata in what continues to be a frosty relationship between the two states.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed its decision in a strongly worded statement on Friday.
DIRCO said it follows a series of what it calls unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practices that pose a direct challenge to South Africa’s sovereignty.
Seidman has been given 72 hours to leave South Africa.
DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Siedman’s conduct is unbecoming of a director.
“These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks against His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, and a deliberate failure to inform DIRCO of purported visits by senior Israeli officials.”
He said Siedman’s actions have systematically undermined the trust and protocols essential for bilateral relations.
Hostilities between South Africa and Israel escalated after government filed a case in the International Court of Justice two years ago, alleging Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza.
In 2023, Israel recalled its ambassador to South Africa, Eli Belotserkovsky, amid heightened tensions over the ongoing war in Palestine.
TIT FOR TAT
The Israeli government has declared South Africa’s ambassador to Palestine, Shaun Byneveldt, persona non grata on Friday amid a diplomatic spat between South Africa and Israel.
The move is believed to be retaliation for South Africa’s decision to expel Seidman.
DIRCO accused Seidman of violating diplomatic protocol, including insulting Ramaphosa on social media.
In a post on X on Friday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also gave South Africa’s ambassador to Palestine 72 hours to leave the country.
In a response to Israel’s retaliation, DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the move underscored its refusal to honour international consensus on Palestinian statehood.
No comments:
Post a Comment