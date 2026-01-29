Heavy Shooting, Explosions Heard Near Niger Republic Airport
by Claire Mom
January 29, 2026 3:18 pm
Heavy gunfire and loud explosions were heard near the international airport in Niamey, Niger Republic’s capital city, late Thursday night.
The gunfire was said to have begun shortly before midnight and lasted over an hour. Security sources told Reuters it was a “terrorist attack”.
Calm was later returned on Thursday morning after air defence systems engaged unidentified projectiles.
It is not clear if there were any casualties as there has been no official statement from the military government led by Abdourahamane Tiani who seized power in a 2023 coup.
The airport houses an air force base and is located about 10km from the presidential palace.
Late last year, Nigerien authorities seized control of a French uranium mining company and took the uranium to the Niamey base for export.
Uranium, an abundant resource is Niger, can be processed to make fuel for nuclear power production.
The security sources told Reuters the store of uranium currently held at the airport had not been affected by the attack. They added that security had been reinforced around the airport.
Another official told the Anadolu news agency they were trying to determine whether the gunfire was linked to the uranium shipment which has been stuck at the airport for weeks.
