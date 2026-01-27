Sudanese in Egypt Complain of Intensified Residency Crackdown
28 January 2026
Sudanese at the Abu Simbel border crossing in southern Egypt on April 6, 2024 (SUNA photo)
January 27, 2026 (CAIRO) – Sudanese nationals in Egypt report a surge in police campaigns targeting residency and asylum law violators, particularly in Cairo and other major provinces.
More than 1.5 million Sudanese have fled to Egypt since the conflict erupted in April 2023, part of a broader exodus of 4.3 million people to neighbouring countries. While tens of thousands have recently returned following army gains in Khartoum, Al Jazirah, and Sennar, a significant population remains.
The security measures have triggered a polarized debate on social media between supporters and critics of the crackdown.
One Sudanese mother told Sudan Tribune her son, a law student, was detained on Jan. 20 while working an evening shift at a restaurant. She said it was his second arrest despite holding a valid residency permit and ID.
The mother alleged her son was beaten and robbed of cash and his phone during his first detention. She said he is currently held in a small room at a police station in the October Gardens district and suffers from chronic health issues, including nerve and kidney inflammation.
Egyptian authorities have reportedly issued a deportation order for the student. The mother said appeals to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Egyptian Foundation for Refugee Rights have so far gone unanswered.
The Sudanese Community Platform has advised all refugees and residents to carry original passports and documents at all times to avoid detention. The group also warned of cases where family breadwinners were deported, leaving relatives stranded in Egypt.
Legal expert Ammar al-Baqir noted that Sudanese residents, including those with UNHCR-issued cards, have limited legal protections. He explained that Egyptian security forces often do not recognize UNHCR documentation during sweeps.
Under a 2024 law regulating the asylum of foreigners, Egypt established a Permanent Committee for Refugee Affairs to coordinate with the UNHCR. However, Egyptian law grants immigration officials broad authority to deport foreigners who enter illegally, overstay, or violate the terms of their residency.
Al-Baqir emphasized that Egyptian authorities only recognize residency rights issued directly by the state.
