'Israel' Wipes Out Family in Gaza Tent Strike; 28 Killed in Few Hours
By Al Mayadeen English
Gaza officials report rising casualties, mass displacement, and blocked humanitarian access, warning that ongoing Israeli assaults are eroding protections promised under the ceasefire.
Israeli occupation forces have carried out a series of attacks in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Saturday, killing at least 28 Palestinians despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 10, 2025.
The deadliest strike hit a displacement tent in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where seven members of a single family, including five children, a woman, and an elderly man, were killed. Additional strikes across the territory contributed to the rising toll.
January 31, 2026
Since the truce took effect 111 days ago, the Government Media Office reported that Israeli occupation forces have committed 1,450 violations, including 487 incidents of gunfire, 71 incursions of military vehicles into residential areas, 679 shelling operations, and 211 demolitions of homes and buildings.
Officials warn that the repeated breaches constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and have undermined the ceasefire’s stability.
Rising death toll
According to the report, at least 524 people have been killed during the ceasefire period, of whom 260 were children, women, or elderly civilians. Civilians accounted for 92% of all fatalities, with 96% of killings occurring outside designated “yellow line” areas.
The wounded number 1,360, including 780 children, women, and elderly civilians. Authorities reported that nearly all injuries occurred in residential zones outside the “yellow line". Fifty Palestinians have also been detained, all from residential areas.
On its part, Gaza's Health Ministry confirmed that at least 17 Palestinians have been killed and 49 have been injured in the Gaza Strip over 48 hours. The fatalities include 12 people killed since dawn on Saturday. Several victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with ambulance and civil defense teams struggling to reach them due to continued shelling and restricted access.
Since the ceasefire began, the Ministry reported a total of 509 deaths and 1,405 injuries. Civil defense teams have retrieved 715 bodies, highlighting the persistent dangers faced by civilians amid ongoing strikes.
The cumulative toll since the start of the aggression on October 7, 2023, now stands at 71,769 deaths and 171,483 injuries. The Ministry confirmed an additional 85 fatalities between 23–30 January 2026, after verification by the official martyr accreditation committee.
Israeli genocide is ongoing
Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that recent Israeli attacks have targeted multiple areas across Gaza.
Israeli drones targeted the administrative building of the Deir al-Balah refugee camp near the Rabat College junction in Khan Younis. In northern Gaza’s Jabalia area, a young girl was injured by Israeli fire outside designated occupied zones.
Central Gaza witnessed a strike on a residential apartment near the Jabalia bus station, leaving five injured. West Gaza City saw four fatalities, including two children and a woman, when an apartment near the Abbas junction was targeted. In addition, Israeli warplanes carried out four separate airstrikes on Gaza City.
Health authorities warn that the renewed attacks have further strained emergency response capabilities and worsened the humanitarian crisis, leaving many civilians exposed and without access to timely medical care.
Israeli strike hits Gaza police station, killing at least seven
In a related development, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes targeted the Sheikh Radwan Police Station in western Gaza City, resulting in a harrowing massacre that left at least 13 people dead, including police officers and detainees.
A significant number of individuals remain missing under the rubble, among them investigation personnel, female police officers, and detainees.
Aid and supply shortages
Gaza’s humanitarian needs remain acute. Of the 66,600 trucks carrying aid, commercial goods, and fuel expected since the ceasefire began, only 28,927 have entered the territory, a 43% compliance rate. Aid trucks accounted for 16,848 of these deliveries, commercial goods for 11,297, and fuel trucks for just 782, the Government Media Office reported.
It added that Gaza requires daily deliveries of 600 trucks of aid, commercial goods, and fuel, including 50 fuel trucks, to meet basic needs.
Furthermore, it accused "Israel" of failing to comply with the humanitarian protocol by restricting the entry of supplies, heavy equipment, and medical materials, blocking infrastructure repairs, and preventing the operation of the territory’s power plant. The Rafah crossing remains closed, further limiting the flow of aid.
Appeal for international action
Authorities say these measures have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, leaving Palestinians without adequate shelter, medical care, or basic services.
The Palestinian Government Media Office called on US President Donald Trump, international mediators, the United Nations, and guarantors of the ceasefire to enforce "Israel’s" obligations, protect civilians, and ensure the safe and immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel, and shelter materials.
“The ongoing violations reflect a deliberate strategy of subjugation, starvation, and coercion,” the statement said, holding the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the rising death toll and destruction.
