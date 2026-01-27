Oman’s SalamAir Launches Flights to Port Sudan as Security Improves
27 January 2026
Officials and airport staff stand before a Salam Air aircraft during a welcoming ceremony at Khartoum International Airport, on Jan 27, 2026
January 27, 2026 (PORT SUDAN) – An aircraft belonging to Oman’s SalamAir landed at Port Sudan Airport on Tuesday, marking the first Gulf-based carrier to resume flights to Sudan after 33 months of suspension.
Several foreign airlines intend to resume operations to Sudan shortly, following improved security conditions in various Sudanese cities.
Regional and international airlines suspended activities in Sudanese airspace following the outbreak of conflict in mid-April 2023 and the subsequent closure of Khartoum Airport. Some carriers later resumed operations via Port Sudan Airport in the east of the country after the Sudan Airports Company transferred air navigation services to the airport.
The Sudan Airports Company said in a press statement that Oman’s SalamAir launched flights on Tuesday from Muscat to Port Sudan, with three flights per week.
The new route aims to enhance aerial connectivity between Oman and Northeast Africa to meet increasing demand from Gulf markets and to serve the Sudanese community, which is the Sultanate’s second-largest Arab community.
The company added that the launch of these flights is intended to facilitate movement and support bilateral relations as SalamAir joins other international carriers operating at Sudanese airports.
Foreign airlines currently operating regular flights to Port Sudan include EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, and Turkish Airlines, as well as Sudanese carriers.
The eastern Sudan region was removed from the list of unsafe airspace in July 2024, making the corridor viable for the return of international companies.
No comments:
Post a Comment