Diplomacy Iran’s Priority, But Forced Negotiations Unacceptable: President
Saturday, 31 January 2026 11:23 PM
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated that resolving disputes through diplomacy remains Iran’s priority, but notes that the Islamic Republic cannot be compelled into negotiations through threats or coercion and that war would benefit neither side either.
The remarks were made during a telephone conversation on Saturday night between Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
According to the Iranian chief executive, the Islamic Republic underscores the need to initiate diplomatic processes and pursue dignified diplomacy from a position of equality and without threats, adding that diplomacy has consistently taken precedence over war in the country’s approach to regional and international issues.
During the call, Pezeshkian thanked Muslim countries for sincere, responsible, and brotherly efforts to reduce tensions in the region and for their support for the Islamic Republic. He emphasized Tehran’s principled foreign policy focused on strengthening internal cohesion and synergy, while also seeking to consolidate and expand friendly relations with neighboring and Muslim countries.
He cited the United States’ and the Israeli regime’s efforts at intensifying hostilities, imposing war, applying pressure and sanctions, and inciting unrest inside Iran.
The president stressed that the Islamic Republic has, however, never sought war and does not seek it now either, maintaining that conflict would benefit neither Iran, nor the United States, nor the wider region.
Pezeshkian said, amid the situation, the Islamic Republic continues to stress the importance of diplomatic processes so that talks can take place in a calm and constructive atmosphere.
While reaffirming diplomacy as the preferred path, he added that any aggression or attack against Iranian territory would be met with a decisive and powerful response, even as Tehran continues to pursue settlement of issues through diplomatic means.
El-Sisi, for his part, expressed contentment with the exchange and conveyed wishes for peace, stability, and security for the people of Iran and all nations in the region. He emphasized that there is no military solution to regional challenges.
The Egyptian president also warned that any escalation of tensions would have negative consequences not only for Iran, but for the entire region, saying Cairo would continue efforts to reduce tensions and was prepared to support diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving disputes and strengthening regional stability.
